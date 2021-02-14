You Want to Spread Love or Hate?: Munawar Faruqui in Latest Video

Munawar Faruqui says that every stand-up comedian wants people to love and appreciate them, and they derive get joy when the audience laughs at their jokes. He also says that it takes great effort to write a joke, and he looks forward to comments from people.

"We do read the comments and they matter. I won't claim that I don't get affected by negative comments. I do. Any kind of abuse upsets me a lot. I read the comments on my videos and get affected because my intention is not to instigate. I don't want people against me, I want people to stand with me", he says.

Faruqui says that when abusive people see that their comments are being shared widely on social media, they assume people are enjoying that. "Why make them stars on the internet", Faruqui asks.