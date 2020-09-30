Mumbai Police Summons Anurag Kashyap in Payal Ghosh Case

The Mumbai Police has summoned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station on Thursday, 1 October, at 11 am in connection with the alleged sexual assault allegations levelled by actor Payal Ghosh, as per a report by ANI. On 18 September, Payal Ghosh had alleged sexual harassment by Anurag. Hours after she alleged that the filmmaker had forced himself on her, Anurag responded by tweeting that all allegations made against him were baseless.

Anurag Kashyap's lawyer had also issued a statement on his behalf, saying that the allegations were malicious in nature. "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent", the statement, which was shared on social media, read.