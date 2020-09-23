Let the Truth Come Out: Taapsee on Allegations Against Anurag

Taapsee Pannu had recently taken to social media to defend her friend Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused by actor Payal Ghosh of sexual harassment. Now, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee said that she would be the first person to break all ties with Anurag if the allegations are proven to be true.
"Anurag Kashyap has a lot of respect for women. He is one of those rare filmmakers whose sets comprise of equal number of women and men. Everyone always has had great things to say about Anurag. So, if someone is harassed let there be an investigation. If Anurag is found guilty, I will be the first person to break ties with him. However, if the investigation is inconclusive the sanctity of #MeToo movement cannot be protected".Taapsee Pannu, Actor
Speaking about taking a stance on controversial subjects, Taapsee told the publication, "Despite trying my conscience doesn't allow me to be quiet. I cannot understand why we have to live in fear when we don't have anything to hide. Speaking for myself, I never take names while speaking about different issues because I hate the sin not the sinner".
The actor also spoke about trolls. "In this country, whenever someone speaks against the tide he/she is trolled. Trolls don't affect me any longer. In fact, when these people get triggered, I know for sure I am doing something that makes a difference".
After Payal Ghosh had spoken about her allegations against Anurag, Taapsee wrote on social media, "For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon for yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create:)"
Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu have teamed up for a supernatural thriller.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
