Let the Truth Come Out: Taapsee on Allegations Against Anurag

Taapsee Pannu had recently taken to social media to defend her friend Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused by actor Payal Ghosh of sexual harassment. Now, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee said that she would be the first person to break all ties with Anurag if the allegations are proven to be true.

Speaking about taking a stance on controversial subjects, Taapsee told the publication, "Despite trying my conscience doesn't allow me to be quiet. I cannot understand why we have to live in fear when we don't have anything to hide. Speaking for myself, I never take names while speaking about different issues because I hate the sin not the sinner".

The actor also spoke about trolls. "In this country, whenever someone speaks against the tide he/she is trolled. Trolls don't affect me any longer. In fact, when these people get triggered, I know for sure I am doing something that makes a difference".

After Payal Ghosh had spoken about her allegations against Anurag, Taapsee wrote on social media, "For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon for yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create:)"