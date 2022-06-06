Mumbai Based Artist Pays Tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala, Fans Call It 'Beautiful'

Moose Wala was a Punjabi singer and politician. He was killed by an unknown gunmen near Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, 29 May.

Moose Wala was a famous singer, associated with Punjabi music and cinema. He shot to fame with his track ‘So High’. In 2018, his debut album also ranked 66 on the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart. In 2020, he was named by The Guardian as among the ’50 new artists for 2020’. The artist was reportedly a fan of Moose Wala.



One user in the comment section wrote, “You have some magic in your hands.” Another one said, “Legend (fire emoji)" and one other called it "Beautiful.”