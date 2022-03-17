Mohanlal, Sarathkumar & Others Remember Puneeth Rajkumar on Birth Anniversary

On Puneeth Rajkumar's first birth anniversary, celebrities took to social media to remember him. The actor passed away on 29 October, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 46.

R Sarathkumar posted a series of tweets sharing his excitement about Rajkumar's last film James, that has released on 17 March. He also wrote heartfelt notes for Puneeth. His first tweet read, "Tomorrow is the birthday of Appuavaru and the release of James. I have no words and my mind is paralyzed for thoughts and I am confused to be happy for the release or feel sad because he is in the heavenly abode (sic)."