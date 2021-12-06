Makers of Late Puneeth Rajkumar's Dream Project 'Gandhada Gudi' Release Teaser

The project’s title Gandhada Gudi is the same as one of Puneeth’s father Dr Rajkumar’s films. The film, released in 1973, was Dr Rajkumar’s 150th film and he played the role of Kumar, a forest officer. The film dealt with the theme of wildlife conservation.

Actor Yash shared the teaser and wrote, “I remember the twinkle in your eyes every time u spoke about this project. The passion, the enthusiasm u had towards this film showed how close it was to your heart. Thank you Appu sir for showing our Gandhadagudi through your eyes. It's truly a paradise.”