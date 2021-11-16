Late Puneeth Rajkumar to Get Karnataka Ratna Award: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on 29 October after suffering a heart attack. He had complained of chest pain during a routine workout. His mortal remains were taken to his house at Sadashivanagar and then laid to rest at the Kanteerava Stadium on 31 October.

Puneeth is survived by his wife Ashwini and two daughters. Several celebrities and politicians expressed their condolences and shock at Puneeth Rajkumar’s untimely demise.

Dubbed ‘Powerstar’ by his fans, Puneeth was a very popular actor in Kannada cinema. Superstar Rajinikanth called his demise an irreparable loss to the Kannada film industry.

He made his debut as a lead in the 2002 film Appu and went on to star in several films including Veera Kannadiga, Maurya, Okkadu, Vamshi, and Jackie.

Puneeth's father Dr Rajkumar had pledged the entire family's eyes to an eye bank. After Puneeth's passing, his eyes were donated and the subsequent transplants helped four patients.