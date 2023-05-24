'I’m Humbled & Inspired': Mia Khalifa On Her Oxford University Talk

Mia Khalifa on working in the adult film industry and more.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Mia Khalifa was recently invited to give a talk on confidence, boundaries and her life experiences at the prestigious Oxford University. The former adult star opened up about her experience speaking at the university in an Instagram post. During the talk, she spoke about her thoughts on the adult film industry as well.
In the Instagram post, she wrote, "Yesterday speaking to the Oxford Student Union was one of those life experiences where I was fully aware of how lucky I was to be living it the entire time and trying my best not to let a singular moment go for granted… thank you so much to the @theoxfordunion for the opportunity to speak at such an historic building and organization."
"I’m humbled and inspired by your passion to instill genuine change in the world and for curating such a diverse list of speakers at your union. What you do is incredible and important and I’m honored to have been on your floor. The imposter syndrome was REAL even though I was there to talk about boundaries and confidence and my life experiences, for which you can judge all you want, but I’m at Oxford for the what I’ve done with my life since then. And thank you to @dilarafindikoglu for dressing me in my DREAM uni fit, I felt like I belonged at Gryffindor house at Oxford," she added.
During the talk when she was asked if she would say that new-age social media has given young women autonomy over how they are portrayed in the industry with sites like Only Fans, she said:
Sites like Only Fans are incredible outlets for women who have already entered the sex work industry and what to do it in a safer way and in a more ethical way. But I wouldn’t recommend for women to enter the industry by saying one side is better than the other. I wouldn’t recommend for her to do it," she added.
