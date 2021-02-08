Mia Khalifa, Amanda Cerny, Rupi Kaur Unite to Mock Trolls

Media personality Mia Khalifa, American vlogger Amanda Cerny, poet Rupi Kaur and Canadian parliamentarian Jagmeet Singh recently united on Twitter to give it back to trolls abusing them for lending support to the farmers' protests in India.
All four of them came together to ridicule those who have been floating the idea that lending support to the ongoing farmers' protests is aimed at "defaming" India.
It started with Mia replying to those who have accused her, without any evidence, of taking money from Sikh separatists to support Indian farmers.
To which Amanda Cerny replied, "This is all such a tease. I have so many questions... Who is paying me? How much am I getting paid? Where do I send my invoice? When will I get paid? I’ve tweeted a lot.. do I get paid extra??!??#lwantThisToBeAnAd"
Rupi Kaur joined the conversation and even offered to send Indian delicacies.
Canadian MP and leader of the New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh also extended his help.
After that Mia Khalifa took to Twitter to post a video thanking Kaur and Singh for the sumptuous meal. She also uploaded a photo of the platter and wrote, "Shoutout to the farmers".
This exchange comes after pop-star Rihanna shared a tweet calling attention to the farmer’s movement in India. Khalifa, Amanda Cerny, and Greta Thunberg also raised their voices on Twitter, which was followed by many other international personalities.
All the celebrities have been subjected to massive hate online, but Khalifa, Cerny, Meena Harris and Thunberg gave it back to all those who mocked them.
