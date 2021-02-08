Mia Khalifa, Amanda Cerny, Rupi Kaur Unite to Mock Trolls

Media personality Mia Khalifa, American vlogger Amanda Cerny, poet Rupi Kaur and Canadian parliamentarian Jagmeet Singh recently united on Twitter to give it back to trolls abusing them for lending support to the farmers' protests in India.

All four of them came together to ridicule those who have been floating the idea that lending support to the ongoing farmers' protests is aimed at "defaming" India.

It started with Mia replying to those who have accused her, without any evidence, of taking money from Sikh separatists to support Indian farmers.