Mia Khalifa Reacts to Signs Saying She's 'Regained Consciousness'
Photos of people holding placards with slogans against the adult actor have gone viral on social media.
Former adult star Mia Khalifa has responded to now viral pictures of a group of people in Delhi holding placards with slogans against her at a demonstration against Western personalities, including herself, pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and American lawyer (and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris) Meena Harris.
"Confirming I have in fact regained consciousness, and would like to thank you for your concern, albeit unnecessary. Still standing with the farmers, though," she tweeted.
Khalifa was referring to the unintentionally amusing placards that read: "Miya (sic) Khalifa regains consciousness". As journalist Mohammed Zubair pointed out, this was likely a poorly translated version of the Hindi sentence "Mia Khalifa hosh mein aao" which in English would read, "Mia Khalifa, come to your senses".
As anger against international celebrities who have expressed support for the farmers' protest in India grew, a group that calls itself the United Hindu Front, held a demonstration in Delhi on Thursday, 4 February, where they raised slogans and burnt effigies of Rihanna and Greta Thunberg.
