Manoj Bajpayee on Whether 'Tandav' Row Affected 'The Family Man 2' Release

After the trailer of The Family Man 2 dropped, many had criticised it for depicting the Tamil population, and especially the Tamil Eelam, in a bad light.

The 53-year-old actor also spoke to the publication about how the era of ‘superstars’ may be over, since the success of content on an OTT platform levels the playing field. He called OTT platforms far more democratic mediums. “The system that is based on Friday releases has lost out. You see their desperation and anxiety but they are also trying to tweak themselves to be a part of this new situation.”