'The Family Man 2' Release Postponed Over Tandav, Mirzapur Row?

The trailer of the much-awaited series was supposed to drop on 19 January, but that too has been delayed.

Amazon Prime Video is embroiled in controversies after several complaints were filed against the makers of Tandav. The Supreme Court recently declined to grant interim protection from any coercive action to Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and others facing FIRs for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

On the other hand, the Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the arrest of producers of Mirzapur, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, in connection with an FIR accusing them of improper portrayal of the town Mirzapur.

The Family Man series is helmed by directors Raj and DK. Telugu and Tamil star Samantha Akkineni will join cast members Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar for this instalment as Manoj Bajpayee's new nemesis.

(With inputs from PTI)