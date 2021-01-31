'The Family Man 2' Release Postponed Over Tandav, Mirzapur Row?
The series is supposed to release on Amazon Prime Video on 12 February.
The release of the second season of The Family Man might get postponed following controversies around two other Amazon Prime Video shows, Tandav and Mirzapur, as per a report by PTI.
The Family Man 2 is supposed to release on 12 February. A source told PTI,
"The show has been postponed as the platform appears to be cautious. There's nothing in season two of The Family Man that will hurt anyone's sentiments but given the current scenario, the premiere of the series has been pushed".
The trailer of the much-awaited series was supposed to drop on 19 January, but that too has been delayed.
Amazon Prime Video is embroiled in controversies after several complaints were filed against the makers of Tandav. The Supreme Court recently declined to grant interim protection from any coercive action to Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and others facing FIRs for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
On the other hand, the Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the arrest of producers of Mirzapur, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, in connection with an FIR accusing them of improper portrayal of the town Mirzapur.
The Family Man series is helmed by directors Raj and DK. Telugu and Tamil star Samantha Akkineni will join cast members Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar for this instalment as Manoj Bajpayee's new nemesis.
(With inputs from PTI)
