Manisha Koirala Shares Pics From Rahman’s Daughter Khatija’s Wedding Reception

Manisha Koirala with AR Rahman and family at Khatija's wedding reception.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Legendary singer-musician AR Rahman's daughter Khatija, recently got married to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in Chennai, last month. Several prominent actors and known personalities attended the wedding reception. Manisha Koirala who was one of the guests, recently took to her Instagram and shared some photos from Khatija's wedding reception, captioning, "A.R.Rehman sir’s daughter Khatija’s wedding reception was sheer joy.. meeting my colleagues from here really warmed my heart!! This celebration has added more to already many lovely memories of #chennai !! God bless the newly wed."
Khatija Rahman also, shared a music video from her special day with her fans on Instagram, on 9 June. Giving credits to the makers of the video, the wedding planners, and her makeup artists, she wrote, "With the prayers and blessings of my grandparents and our families. On my big day (May 5) with @riyasdeenriyan. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family and my dearest team."
Here are some more photos that Khatija shared on her Instagram last month:
Last month, the Dil Se Re singer had also shared a glimpse of his daughter's wedding on his social media. He posted a family group photo from the reception on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love."
Following the footsteps of her father, Khatija is also making her career in the music industry. She is a multi-lingual, singer-musician who has sung scores of incredible songs including Farishtha, Pudhiya Manidha, and Rocka Bye Baby from Mimi, among others.
