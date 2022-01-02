ADVERTISEMENT

AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Announces Her Engagement On Social Media

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman announces her engagement to Riyasdeen on social media.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>AR Rahman shared the news on his Instagram story.</p></div>
i

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman announced her engagement to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed via social media on Sunday. Khatija stated that she had been engaged to Riyasdeen on her birthday, 29 December, in a private ceremony with only close family and friends in attendance.

Here's the message posted by Khatija on her Instagram:

"With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones.

#KhatijaRahmanEngagementWithRiyasdeen #ThankYou"

Khatija also posted a photograph of her and Riyasdeen on her Insta feed.

ADVERTISEMENT

AR Rahman also shared their photos on his Instagram story.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>AR Rahman's Instagram story.</p></div>

AR Rahman's Instagram story.

(Photos Courtesy: Instagram)

Khatija Rahman was involved in a short social media controversy last year when author Taslima Nasreen commented on her wearing a burqa, calling it "suffocating". While Khatija has been trolled for choosing to wear the burqa before, both she and her father AR Rahman reacted to the comment in interviews with The Quint last year.

You can watch their videos below:

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT