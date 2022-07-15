Malayalam Actor & Filmmaker Prathap Pothen Passes Away at 69

Popular Malayalam actor and filmmaker Prathap Pothen passed away on Chennai on Friday, 15 July, morning, as per a report by Onmanorama. He was 69. The actor was found dead in his Chennai apartment.

Prathap made his debut with director Bharatan's 1978 movie Aaravam. Some of his popular Malayalam movies include Thakaram, Aarohanam, Panneer Pushpangal, Thanmathra. He directed three films in Malayalam - Rithubhedam, Daisy and Oru Yathramozhi.