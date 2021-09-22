Malaika Arora Reveals Who She Has an 'Insane' Crush on

“I really like a guy who is a little rough around the edges. I like that. Too prissy, chikna, nahi hota (clean-shaven, I don’t like). Outrageously flirtatious. I like somebody who can kiss really well,” Malaika added. She also told Milind that she can't stand a man who gossips.

The actor and model was also asked to name a person who knows her inside out. To which she said, "I would definitely say Arjun (Kapoor). He knows me, he gets me, he understands me, he annoys me.” Malaika revealed the last text message she sent Arjun: “I love you too.”

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a few years now. They made their relationship official on Instagram on Arjun's birthday in 2019.