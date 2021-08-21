Malaika Arora Opens Up On Sabyasachi x H&M Collection & Arjun's Fitness

On being asked as to how she ensures that Supermodel contestants aren't only judged on the basis of their looks or body types Malaika replied, "While both of them are key factors, we also encourage contestants to be themselves. We tell them that they shouldn't feel weird about certain parts of their bodies. There is definitely a lot of focus on looks, but we tell participants that at the end of the day it's not just about looks but the way you connect with the viewers".

Malaika also spoke about fashion designer Sabyasachi's collaboration with H&M and Arjun Kapoor.

Watch the video for more.