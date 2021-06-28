Making Me Feel Helpless: Pearl Puri Responds to Rape Allegations

Actor Pearl V Puri
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @pearlvpuri)
Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri spoke up about the allegations against him for rape and molestation of a minor. He was arrested by the Waliv police on 4 June and sent to judicial custody. He was released on bail on 15 June.
In a note posted on Instagram, Pearl called the last couple of weeks a 'nightmare'. “Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back , then on her 17th day I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation," his note read.
"Last couple of weeks were grueling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother’s cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless," he added.
Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai-Virar had confirmed that the case against Puri was registered under the Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012.
