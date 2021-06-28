Making Me Feel Helpless: Pearl Puri Responds to Rape Allegations

Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri spoke up about the allegations against him for rape and molestation of a minor. He was arrested by the Waliv police on 4 June and sent to judicial custody. He was released on bail on 15 June.

In a note posted on Instagram, Pearl called the last couple of weeks a 'nightmare'. “Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back , then on her 17th day I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation," his note read.