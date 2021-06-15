Pearl Puri Granted Bail in Alleged Rape Case

After the arrest, the Vasai court sent the actor to judicial custody. Puri's lawyer reportedly moved the bail application earlier but it was postponed at the time. The actor's lawyer confirmed the news to SpotboyE, and said, "Yes, he has been granted bail by the Vasai Sessions Court."

Talking about the arrest, Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai-Virar, had said “The incident is old but the 17-year-old minor victim complained to us along with her mother at the police station and we registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012."

Pearl played the lead in shows like Naagin 3 and Bepanah Pyaar. Several TV celebrities including Ekta Kapoor, Aly Goni, Karishma Tanna, and Anita Hassanandani spoke up in the actor's support after his arrest.