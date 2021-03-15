Lilly Singh Wears ‘I Stand With Farmers’ Mask To the Grammys

Lilly Singh.|
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
At the Grammys this year, YouTuber Lilly Singh extended support to the farmers' protests in India by wearing a mask with 'I Stand With Farmers' written on it. Singh has been very vocal about the farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws.
"I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it. #IStandWithFarmers. #Grammys", Singh wrote on her social media handles alongside the photo.
In January, Lilly Singh had tweeted in solidarity with farmers who participated in the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day. "Largest in history," she tweeted in response to a video shared by Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal which showed several farmers on tractors gathered at Delhi's borders.
In December last year, Lilly drew attention to the farmers' protest via a TikTok video. She said, "Did you know right in India there is the largest human protest in history taking place? If you follow me on other socials, you know I've been talking a lot about the farmer protests happening in India. Long story short, farmers are protesting new agriculture bills that affect their livelihood. And they've been peacefully protesting but they're met with no so peaceful responses." She then urged people to donate and follow other social media influencers to understand the issue better.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 15 Mar 2021,10:22 AM IST