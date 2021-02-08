All the Times Rihanna Extended Her Support to ‘External Matters’

Rihanna’s tweet also got a response from the MEA. It referred to the farmers' protests against the Centre's new farm laws an "internal matter" and called the comments by celebrities such as Rihanna and Amanda Cerny on this issue to be "inaccurate and irresponsible".

This is not the first time Rihanna has spoken out on issues plaguing the world. Let's take a look at all the instances wherein the pop star took a stance on 'external matters':