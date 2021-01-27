YouTuber Lilly Singh Tweets in Support of Farmers' Tractor Rally

In December last year, Lilly drew attention to the farmers' protest against the Centre's three farm laws via a TikTok video. She said, "Did you know right in India there is the largest human protest in history taking place? If you follow me on other socials, you know I've been talking a lot about the farmer protests happening in India. Long story short, farmers are protesting new agriculture bills that affect their livelihood. And they've been peacefully protesting but they're met with no so peaceful responses." She then urged people to donate and follow other social media influencers to understand the issue better.