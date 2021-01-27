YouTuber Lilly Singh Tweets in Support of Farmers' Tractor Rally
A Republic Day tractor rally was organised as a peaceful show of strength by the farmers protesting the farm laws
YouTuber and talk show host Lilly Singh tweeted in solidarity with farmers who participated in the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day. "Largest in history," she tweeted in response to a video shared by Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal which showed several farmers on tractors gathered at Delhi's borders.
In December last year, Lilly drew attention to the farmers' protest against the Centre's three farm laws via a TikTok video. She said, "Did you know right in India there is the largest human protest in history taking place? If you follow me on other socials, you know I've been talking a lot about the farmer protests happening in India. Long story short, farmers are protesting new agriculture bills that affect their livelihood. And they've been peacefully protesting but they're met with no so peaceful responses." She then urged people to donate and follow other social media influencers to understand the issue better.
The ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ was organised in Delhi on Tuesday, 26 January, as a peaceful show of strength by the farmers protesting the central government's farm laws. However, clashes broke out at several parts with visuals of protesters breaking barricades, police blocking roads after a few protesters reportedly changed the route and vandalism of DTC buses emerging from in and around Delhi. The farmers' Republic Day Parade was called off by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha following the unrest.
