Laundering Case: Jacqueline Fernandez Quizzed Again; Conman's Aide Arrested

On Wednesday, Jacqueline spent around eight hours at the ED office as she recorded her statement in multiple sessions under the PMLA. Jacqueline has been questioned at least twice in the case. The agency suspects that the actor is a "beneficiary" of the proceeds of crime allegedly generated by Chandrashekhar by conning and extorting money from high-profile people. The agency also alleged that Chandrasekhar claimed he gifted Jacqueline a horse and a Persian cat among other gifts.

A spokesperson for Jacqueline had earlier said that she was testifying as a witness.

Another Bollywood actor, Nora Fatehi, has also been grilled in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)