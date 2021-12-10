Laundering Case: Jacqueline Fernandez Quizzed Again; Conman's Aide Arrested

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by the ED in connection with the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate arrested an associate of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a money laundering case, as per a report by PTI. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was also questioned for the second consecutive day in connection to the probe, officials told the publication.
Pinky Irani was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Officials have said that Irani was taken into custody because she was allegedly not cooperating. The ED had earlier arrested Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Paul and two associates.
On Wednesday, Jacqueline spent around eight hours at the ED office as she recorded her statement in multiple sessions under the PMLA. Jacqueline has been questioned at least twice in the case. The agency suspects that the actor is a "beneficiary" of the proceeds of crime allegedly generated by Chandrashekhar by conning and extorting money from high-profile people. The agency also alleged that Chandrasekhar claimed he gifted Jacqueline a horse and a Persian cat among other gifts.
A spokesperson for Jacqueline had earlier said that she was testifying as a witness.
Another Bollywood actor, Nora Fatehi, has also been grilled in the case.
(With inputs from PTI)