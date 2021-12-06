How Are Jacqueline, Nora Involved In the Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case?

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped at the Mumbai Airport by immigration officials and questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Sunday. An LoC (look out circular) has also been opened against the actor by the ED and she has been asked to appear before the agency in Delhi. Jacqueline is being questioned in connection to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case.

NDTV reported that the ED has filed a chargesheet against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar for alleged extortion of approximately Rs. 200 crore. The ED chargesheet reportedly also mentions gifts Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have received from Chandrasekhar.

Here are the developments in the Chandrasekhar case so far: