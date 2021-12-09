Jacqueline Fernandez Questioned by ED for 10 Hrs, Summoned on 9 Dec: Report

On 5 December, Jacqueline was stopped at the Mumbai airport due to a pending LoC (Look out circular) issued against her by the ED. She was supposed to fly to Muscat, ANI reported.

The ED has filed a charge sheet against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Paul, and six others before a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court. The agency has alleged that Chandrasekhar claimed he gifted Jacqueline a horse and a Persian cat among other gifts.

The court took cognisance of the charge sheet after it was filed and asked the agency to send copies to everyone named in it. The next date in the charge sheet matter is 13 December, IANS reported.

Chandrasekhar allegedly also gifted a luxury car to actor Nora Fatehi, who has also been questioned in the case.

The ED had said in a statement, "Investigation under PMLA revealed that Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. Sukesh has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini Jail."

The agency alleged that Chandrasekhar was conning people from jail and had further claimed that the alleged conman made spoof calls to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail as well. When the actor was first called in for questioning, the ED had said that she is being questioned as a witness and not an accused.