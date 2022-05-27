Kolkata Model Found Dead at Home Days After Friend & Colleague Bidisha's Death

Kolkata actor-model Manjusha Neogi was found dead at her home on Friday, 27 May. This is the second such incident in three days, the police told PTI.

As per reports, Manjusha was taken to the hospital but doctors declared her dead when she was brought in. The reports added that the family claimed Manjusha had been depressed since the death of Bidisha De Majumdar, an actor and her close friend. Bidisha, a popular face in bridal make-up photo-shoots, was also found dead at her rented apartment in Kolkata's Dumdum area on Wednesday evening.