Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: How Salman Khan's Last 10 Films Fared at Box Office

Salman Khan has been known to give sure-shot hits with his Eid releases. But the pandemic and the rise of streaming platforms have changed the way movies make money.

Now, as he returns with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – his first release of the year, directed by Farhad Samji and co-starring Pooja Hedge, and Daggubati Venkatesh – all eyes are on the box office to see how the superstar’s film will fare.