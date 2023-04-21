Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: How Salman Khan's Last 10 Films Fared at Box Office

Here's a look at how Salman Khan's last 10 films have fared at the box office.
Salman Khan has been known to give sure-shot hits with his Eid releases. But the pandemic and the rise of streaming platforms have changed the way movies make money.
Now, as he returns with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – his first release of the year, directed by Farhad Samji and co-starring Pooja Hedge, and Daggubati Venkatesh – all eyes are on the box office to see how the superstar’s film will fare.
As we wait and watch for the fate of the film, here’s the box-office reports of Salman's last 10 films have been.
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma face off in Antim: The Final Truth.
As per Box Office India, Salman's last film grossed approximately Rs 59 crore. It enjoyed a limited release due to the pandemic and did not fare well in comparison to his other action films. Starring Aayush Sharma in the lead role, the film failed to be a success at the box office.
Salman Khan in and as 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.
Originally scheduled for a release in 2020, Radhe’s release was postponed to 2021 owing to the pandemic. The film also failed to pull audiences into the theatres and only managed to gross Rs 18 crore at the box office.
Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.
The third installment of the successful film series, which released in 2019, managed to be a box-office hit. The film grossed around Rs 148 crore, as per a report by Sacnilk. Starring Sonakshi Sinha and directed by Prabhu Deva the film was a stereotypical masala entertainer.
Salman Khan in a still from Bharat.
This 2019 film was an adaptation of the South Korean film Ode to My Father. Starring Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, and Jackie Shroff, the film grossed around Rs 325 crore, surpassing the collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees which had raked in a whopping Rs 287 crore that year, as per reports.
The third installment of the Race franchise was largely considered a moderate success at the box office. The 2018 film collected Rs 294 crore worldwide. It was not on par with some of Salman’s other films and was at the receiving end of a lot of criticism due to its mediocre plot.
Poster of the film Race 3.
One of the most successful films of Salman's career the film grossed around Rs 564.2 crore. Tiger Zinda Hai has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also starred Katrina Kaif in a lead role.
A still from Tubelight’s song Naach Meri Jaan.
Unlike Tiger Zinda Hai, Tublelight failed to make a mark, raking in Rs 211 crore at the box office. Moreover, many critics called the film flat – and emotionally unconvincing.
Another one of Salman Khan’s big-budget mass entertainers, the 2016 film raked in a whopping Rs 604 crores. Unlike his other films, this was a sports drama. Produced under the Yash Raj banner, it became a box office sensation.
Sooraj Barjatya’s 2015 family entertainer, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, was a huge box-office success, raking in Rs 388 crore as per a report by Bollywood Hungama. The film was exactly what his ardent fans enjoyed.
The 2015 film was not only a box-office success but was well-received by critics as well. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film collected a whopping Rs 918 crore worldwide, making it one of the most successful films.
