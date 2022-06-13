Filmmakers Can't Be Flippant About Things That Affect Social Fabric: Kabir Khan
"There should be one body, the certification board, clearing films," says Kabir Khan.
From people getting easily offended by films and shows to the responsibility of filmmakers, director Kabir Khan gets candid in an exclusive interview with The Quint. When asked about how easily people get offended with films and shows, Kabir said,
"People tend to get offended very easily and unnecessarily at times. It's not even the intention of the filmmaker sometimes and things get taken out of context. It's one thing to get offended, but it's not right to get abusive, become toxic on social media or take to the streets. When there are such extreme reactions, the industry gets affected. That's increasingly becoming a concern with filmmakers".
Kabir added, "If you are offended, you must articulate it, but there are civilised ways".
When asked about certain films being screened for political leaders before they are released Kabir replied, "I think that there should just one institution, the certification board, that rates and clears your film, and once that has been passed with a certain rating and is playing in the theatres, the authorities should ensure nobody can put a stop to it. I absolutely don't agree with extra-constitutional bodies and random organisations getting up in any part of a city and demanding that a film be screened for them".
