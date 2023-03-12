Kareena Kapoor Wishes Karishma Kapoor's Son On His Birthday; Shares Adorable Pic
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
Karisma Kapoor's son, Kiaan Raj Kapoor celebrated his birthday recently and received a heartfelt message from his aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The Laal Singh Chaddha actor penned a short and sweet note with an adorable picture. Calling her nephew "precious Kiu", Kareena shared a picture where her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan can be seen embracing Kiaan while they're both sitting on a couch.
Take a look:
Kareena's heartfelt message read, "Happy Birthday precious Kiu Big brother to our boys forever... love you so much!" with an adorable hashtag, #LoloKaBabaKaBirthday.
For the unversed, Karishma Kapoor is also popularly known by her nickname, Lolo while Kareena is famously called Bebo.
This marks the thirteenth birthday of Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Karishma Kapoor also recently celebrated her daughter, Samaira Kapoor's eighteenth birthday.
