Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Other Celebs Celebrate Holi

Sisters Kareena Kapoora and Karisma Kapoor celebrate Holi.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood celebrated Holi in full swing on 7 March. Kareena Kapoor Khan had a blast playing Holi with her kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Karisma Kapoor and Ananya Pandey also took to social media to share some beautiful pictures of themselves from the celebration. While, Kriti Sanon embraced the festival of colours with her family. Shilpa Shetty and Bhumi Pednekar also shared videos from their Holi celebration.
Here, take a look:
Kareena celebrated the festival with kids Taimur and Jeh.
Karisma also shared some photos from her Holi celebration.
Karisma looked beautiful in a white kurta.
Jeh looked adorable playing Holi.
Taimur plays Holi with a water gun.
Kriti celebrated Holi with her family.
Ananya Pandey looked radiant in a yellow kurta.
