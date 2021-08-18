Jeh Is Practically in Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor

Kareena revealed that she would travel from husband Saif Ali Khan’s house in Pataudi to Delhi every day for the shoot, and they mostly shot late nights. Kareena added that she was concerned about the impact her shooting schedule would have on her baby and was ‘constantly in touch with her gynaecologist’.

"I was constantly in touch with my gynaecologist, asking him if the baby would be safe and if I am working and I am not getting rest, how it is affecting my baby. So, he was like if you are getting eight hours of sleep in the day, you can be working late in the night. He just said that keep washing your hands, wear the mask and keep faith and that's exactly what I did, and it was a brilliant shoot,” Kareena told NDTV.

"So, my son is practically in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is in the romantic song with Aamir and me,” she joked.

In April, Aamir had talked about the experience of shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha amidst the pandemic. “While the world was dealing with corona, we will dealing with corona...and Kareena, who is the heroine of the film, who became pregnant,” he joked, adding, “So we were like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction... For now things seem to be in control and hopefully by the end of the year we should be able to see the film.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is an upcoming comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan with the screenplay written by Atul Kulkarni and Eric Roth. The film is an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump which was also based on a novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The movie produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Naga Chaitanya.