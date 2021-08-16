ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor Shares First Pic of Jeh on Saif Ali Khan's Birthday

Kareena posted a couple of photos, along with a heartfelt note, on Saif Ali Khan's birthday.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their sons Taimur and Jeh.&nbsp;</p></div>
Saif Ali Khan turned a year older on Monday, 16 August. Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a couple of photos along with a heartfelt note. The family seems to have gone for a vacation to celebrate Saif's birthday. One of the pics gives us a glimpse of Kareena and Saif's younger son Jeh.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want", Kareena captioned the photos.

Jeh was recently spotted with Kareena and Saif outside his grandfather, Randhir Kapoor's house.

