Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao Dancing In Ladakh Goes Viral

On Tuesday, Aamir Khan Productions issued a statement denying rumours that they'd littered the shooting location in Ladakh. An excerpt from the statement said, "To whomsoever it may concern, AKP would like to clarify that as a company we follow strict protocols for cleanliness in and around our shooting spaces. We have a team which makes sure that the location is trash free at all times. At the end of the day there is a re-check of the entire location."

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Naga Chaitanya had shared a picture from the film's Ladakh sets last week. The picture featured Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao as well.

Aamir and Kiran recently announced their separation after 15 years of marriage. In a joint statement, they'd revealed that they would continue to work together on films, including Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.