Dealing With Corona, Kareena: Aamir on Shooting Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir's upcoming film is adapted from the 1994 American classic 'Forrest Gump'
A fan club page shared a video of Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao talking about the 'complications' they faced while shooting their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. "Forrest Gump begins with a feather and the feather comes floating down and it goes over people's shoulders, it flies over a car, the wind kind of pushes it here and there. Advait, who's the director of the film, he and I often joked that when we took on this film our lives have become like a feather," adding that they were just flowing with the wind trying to figure out where they will land.
Referring to corona, and the lead actor Kareena's pregnancy, he added to the 'feather' joke, "While the world was dealing with corona, we will dealing with corona...and Kareena, who is the heroine of the film, who became pregnant. So we were like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction... For now things seem to be in control and hopefully by the end of the year we should be able to see the film."
Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and the script has been written by Atul Kulkarni as an adaptation of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump. It has been jointly prroduced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. The film stars Aamir Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Kareena Kapoor.
Kareena shared a post on October 2020 to announce the conclusion of the film's shoot. "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse," she wrote.
Thanking the entire crew, she added, "Till we cross paths again..."
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.