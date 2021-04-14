Dealing With Corona, Kareena: Aamir on Shooting Laal Singh Chaddha

Referring to corona, and the lead actor Kareena's pregnancy, he added to the 'feather' joke, "While the world was dealing with corona, we will dealing with corona...and Kareena, who is the heroine of the film, who became pregnant. So we were like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction... For now things seem to be in control and hopefully by the end of the year we should be able to see the film."

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and the script has been written by Atul Kulkarni as an adaptation of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump. It has been jointly prroduced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. The film stars Aamir Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Kareena Kapoor.