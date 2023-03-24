Kareena Kapoor Hints At Possible '3 Idiots' Sequel In Hilarious New Video
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Friday, 24 March to hint at a possible 3 Idiots sequel. The beloved film that won the hearts of many was one of the most successful films directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Kareena took to her Instagram to inquire about the possibility of a sequel.
Kareena captioned the post: "I can’t believe this!! How can they do this without me? @boman_irani have they kept this a secret from you also?"
In the hilarious video, we can see Kareena being visibly upset about not being invited to a press conference to which the other three cast members were invited. She thinks it's for the 3 Idiots sequel but she is not a part of the film.
However, it is difficult to say if the reel is for a possible promotional video or perhaps an official announcement for the film.
3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan in lead roles. It was released in 2009.
On the other end, Kareena will soon start shooting for The Crew. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.
