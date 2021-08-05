Kareena Kapoor Asked About 'Pregnancy Comfort Food'; Here's Her Reply

Kareena Kapoor speaks about her pregnancy comfort food.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor was recently asked about her 'pregnancy comfort food'. The actor went on to list almost half a dozen food items when she was pregnant with Jeh. Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan also have a four-year-old son, Taimur.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kareena shared an anecdote from her upcoming book, 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. She shared a video of herself eating pizza and wrote, "When I was pregnant... I was a pizza-guzzling girl who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief..."
On Instagram Stories too, Kareena responded to the question by listing a bunch of food items such as burritos, chole bhature, 'white sauce spaghetti, the cheesy creamy kind', pani puri, potato chips, 'chatpata' food, and 'Frosties Frosties Frosties Frosties with chilled milk'.
While speaking about her book Kareena has shared more details about her pregnancy and what it was like the second time around. She recently played 'Bebo's pregnancy bingo' with her fans and listed down most of the things she went through during her two pregnancies.
Published: undefined