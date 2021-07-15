Fan Clubs Share Unseen Pics of Kareena Kapoor's Sons Taimur & Jeh

Kareena Kapoor with her sons, Jeh and Taimur.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor's fan clubs seem to have got their hands on some photos of Taimur and Jeh from her soon-to-be-released book, 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. In one of the pics Kareena can be seen planting a kiss on her younger son Jeh's forehead. The second one has an infant Taimur sitting on Kareena's lap, holding a book.
Kareena, however, hasn't posted any of the photos on her Instagram handle.
Saif and Kareena welcomed Taimur in December 2016. Taimur became a favourite of the paparazzi soon after he was born. There are countless photos and videos of him on the internet.
The younger son was born in February this year. While Kareena keeps sharing his photos on Instagram, she makes sure the kid's face isn't shown. His name, Jeh, was also revealed recently.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined