'Keep Ruling the World': Kareena & Anushka Wish Priyanka Chopra on Her Birthday

Kareena Kapoor shared an unseen picture of Priyanka Chopra on her 41st birthday.
Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 41st birthday today.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra turned 41 on Tuesday, 18 July. On the special occasion, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to send their best wishes to the Citadel star.

Kareena Kapoor also wished Priyanka a happy birthday with an unseen picture of herself with the actor on Instagram.

She captioned her story, "Happy birthday PC @priyankachopra. Keep ruling the world. Lots of love always."

Have a look at it here:

A screenshot of Kareena's story.

Anushka Sharma also sent a heartwarming wish to Priyanka. Sharing a stunning picture of the Bajirao Mastani actor, she wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday Priyanka! Wishing you love and light always!"

Have a look:

A screenshot of Anushka's story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently gearing up for her upcoming action thriller called Heads of State, co-starring John Cena.

