'Thank You For Everything You Do': Parineeti Wishes Priyanka Chopra on Her B'day

Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 41st birthday on 18 July.
Here's how Parineeti Chopra wished her sister Priyanka Chopra on her birthday.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 41st birthday on 18 July. On the special occasion, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to wish her "Mimi Didi" with a special post.

Sharing a throwback picture from her engagement day, Parineeti penned a heartfelt note for the Citadel actor.

The picture was from Parineeti's engagement day with Raghav Chadha. In the picture, Parineeti can be seen sitting on the floor with her legs folded as Priyanka adjusts her hair.

She wrote in her caption, "Happiest birthday Mimi didi...Thank you for everything you do! I LOVE YOU (heart emoji)."

Have a look at the post here:

A screenshot of Parineeti's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will reportedly be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next, Jee Le Zara, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

She is also gearing up for her upcoming action thriller, Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller. The film also stars John Cena and Idris Elba.

