Karan Johar Denies Reports of Filming 'Dhadak 2' With Tripti Dimri and Siddhant

Karan Johar denies making Dhadak 2 with Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
The news of Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi starring in Karan Johar's Dhadak sequel is currently doing the rounds on the internet. Karan co-produced the first Dhadak in 2018, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.
On 18 April, Karan took to Instagram to deny all the reports and clarify that he is not "making a film with the title Dhadak 2."
The filmmaker wrote on his Instagram story, "To put this on the record and for all concerned we (Dharma Productions) are NOT making a film with the title DHADAK 2 as is being reported in various articles."
Earlier this week, a Pinkvilla report claimed that Karan was all set to spin Dhadak into a franchise. The publication quoted a source as saying, "Dhadak was essentially an intense tale of love, with two protagonists fighting the society to live together. The filmmaker believes that this zone of going against all odds for love has potential to get a franchise value. After contemplating on several subjects, the filmmaker has greenlit a subject that qualifies to be a sequel to Dhadak."
The Pinkvilla report also claimed that Dhadak 2 will be helmed by debutant director Shazia Iqbal and will feature Siddhant and Tripti in the lead roles.
The original Dhadak was the official remake of Nagraj Manjule's wildly popular Marathi film Sairat (2016). It starred Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in the lead roles.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is returning to the big screen with his upcoming romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Kapoor in the lead roles.
