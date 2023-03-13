Pics: It's a Wrap For Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Karan Johar has wrapped the shoot for his highly anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Karan took to Instagram to write a heartfelt note about the film, he said: "It’s been 7 years since I directed a film….. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote ( something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature …

"I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy….. thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick , thin , Covid and bad weather…. ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends … from first time actors to established maestros …. I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more," he added.

He also wrote, "We finally wrapped last night!!! We can’t wait to share our labour of love , family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023…… see you at the movies!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani."