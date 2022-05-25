‘Will Start Shooting My Action Film in Apr 2023’: Karan Johar Pens Note on B’Day

Karan Johar announces action film.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Karan Johar penned a note on his 50th birthday with a surprise for his fans. The filmmaker announced that he'll start filming an action film in April 2023 and also revealed the release date of his directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
"This is a note of reflection and one of immense excitement! I turn 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it's kind of a mid-point of my life but I can't help my wannabe millennial self from existing," Karan Johar wrote in his note.
He added, "Some call it a mid-life crisis, I proudly call it just 'living without any apologies'. I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I'm blessed to have had the best experience ever!!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent and watching the finest artists perform in front of my privileged eyes…these years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile!"
Talking about what's next in his career, the filmmaker wrote, "The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past I've always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature."
Karan further wrote that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is scheduled to release on 10 February 2023. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.
"And I will commence the shoot of my action film in April 2023," Karan wrote.
He signed off with the message, "Need your blessings and love! And I have to shamelessly sign off by saying JugJugg Jeeyo to all of you. My love forever, Karan Johar."
JugJugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta, is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.
