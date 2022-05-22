Watch: Trailer of ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ Starring Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan Out Now

The official trailer of 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' is out.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The trailer of Jugjugg Jeeyo, starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani is out now. The film also stars Manish Paul and marks the debut of YouTuber and content creator Prajakta Koli.
A wholesome family drama, the film shows how a young married couple, played by Kiara and Varun, set out to file a divorce. At the same time, they discover that Varun's father, played by Anil Kapoor, is also planning to divorce his wife.
What follows is a story packed with emotion, comedy, and lots of entertainment. Check out the trailer here:
The film is produced by Dharma Productions and is directed by Raj Mehta. It is set to release in cinemas on 24 June, 2022.
