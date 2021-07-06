Ranveer & Alia to Star in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Karan Johar's upcoming film will be headlined by Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt.
Karan Johar is all set to return to the director's chair, and on Ranveer Singh's birthday he announced the title of his upcoming film. Apart from Ranveer, the movie will also star Alia Bhatt in the lead.
Sharing the news on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote, "Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. This anokhi kahani is coming to your screens in 2022!"
Karan added that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy and will hit screens in 2022.
On Monday, Karan had shared via a video that he will be returning to directing.
Karan Johar's last directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, released in 2016. He then directed a short for the Netflix anthology Lust Stories. The film starred Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Fawad Khan in the leads. In February 2020, Karan had also announced his ambitious project titled Takht.
The period drama boasts of an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. While there were rumours of the film being shelved, Karan had debunked them. However, there hasn't been any fresh updates about the film.
