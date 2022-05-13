‘Masti & Chaos’: Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor in ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ First Look Posters

The first posters for Karan Johar’s Jugjugg Jeeyo are finally out featuring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul.

Neetu shared the motion poster with the caption, "What’s a family reunion without some nok jhok and surprises! I am so excited to invite you to the family reunion of my crazy parivaar! From mine to yours! #JugJuggJeeyo in cinemas on 24th June.” The clip features Anil, Neetu, Kiara, and Varun in ethnic wear.