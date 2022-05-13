‘Masti & Chaos’: Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor in ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ First Look Posters
The first look posters for 'JugJugg Jeeyo' also feature Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul.
The first posters for Karan Johar’s Jugjugg Jeeyo are finally out featuring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul.
Neetu shared the motion poster with the caption, "What’s a family reunion without some nok jhok and surprises! I am so excited to invite you to the family reunion of my crazy parivaar! From mine to yours! #JugJuggJeeyo in cinemas on 24th June.” The clip features Anil, Neetu, Kiara, and Varun in ethnic wear.
Kiara Advani also shared the motion poster and wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen, my parivaar! Are you ready for a family reunion unlike ever before? Surprises, chaos, masti, emotions - you get a bit of everything with us!”
Producer Karan Johar shared the posters for JugJugg Jeeyo with the note, “Aaiye, iss parivaar ka hissa baniye! A true family entertainer coming your way - with emotions and love. See you in cinemas on 24th June!”
JugJugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta and is slated for release on 24 June. Here are some of the posters:
