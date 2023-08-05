Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kangana Ranaut's First Look From 'Chandramukhi 2' Unveiled

Chandramukhi starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in lead roles.
Published:

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 unveiled.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

On Saturday, 5 August, Lyca Productions took to social media to unveil the first look of Kangana Ranaut from the upcoming horror-comedy Chandramukhi 2. The production house shared posters of the movie, wherein we see Kangana in a green and gold saree.

The posters were shared with the caption, "The beauty and the pose that effortlessly steals our attention! Presenting the enviable, commanding and gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi from #Chandramukhi2. Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!”

Directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the Tamil blockbuster Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in lead roles.

