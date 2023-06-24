Kangana Ranaut-Starrer 'Emergency' Gets a Release Date; Watch New Teaser

The release date of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency is out. Kangana took to Instagram to post a teaser of the film. The video has the voiceover of Anupam Kher, who plays political leader Jay Prakash Narayan, the man who stood in opposition against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (played by Kangana) in the mid 1970s.
The announcement video marks 48 years since Indira Gandhi declared an 'Emergency' across the country. Sharing the video Kangana wrote, "A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people. #Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November."
Emergency is directed and produced by Kangana, with a screenplay by Ritesh Shah. The film also stars Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in key roles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)