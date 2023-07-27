Court Drops Charge of Extortion Against Javed Akhtar Filed by Kangana Ranaut

On 24 July, the court issued a summon to Akhtar to appear before the court on 5 August and has said that there are sufficient grounds to proceed against Akhtar on charges under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

"As far as other offences levelled against the accused are concerned, on the basis of averments in the complaint, verification of the complainant and statement of her (Kangana's) sister Rangoli Chandel...I have come to the conclusion that there are sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused for offence under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman)," the court added.