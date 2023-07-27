Court Drops Charge of Extortion Against Javed Akhtar Filed by Kangana Ranaut

Javed Akhtar claims Kangana Ranaut's comments about him were a lie.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
In its detailed summoning order a magistrate court said that there were sufficient grounds to proceed against Javed Akhtar on charges including criminal intimidation against the complaint filed by actor Kangana Ranaut, as per a report by The Indian Express.
The Metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai noted that no case, however, could be made in view of extortion charges against the accused.
The court stated, “…the complainant (Ranaut) even though levelled charges for offences punishable under section 383, 384 and 387 of IPC for committing extortion and putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion, it appears that, no case is made out against the accused for the aforesaid offences…."
On 24 July, the court issued a summon to Akhtar to appear before the court on 5 August and has said that there are sufficient grounds to proceed against Akhtar on charges under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).
"As far as other offences levelled against the accused are concerned, on the basis of averments in the complaint, verification of the complainant and statement of her (Kangana's) sister Rangoli Chandel...I have come to the conclusion that there are sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused for offence under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman)," the court added.
In her complaint, actor Kangana Ranaut has accused Javed Akhtar of calling her and her sister to his residence in 2016 when she was involved in a "personal dispute" with another actor. The complaint alleged that Akhtar 'criminally intimidated and threatened them' to apologise. It further alleged extortion.
Ranaut's complaint came after Javed Akhtar had filed a complaint against her alleging that the latter had made defamatory statements “to malign and tarnish him,” referring to an interview Ranaut gave to Republic TV in 2020.
