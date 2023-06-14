Kangana Ranaut's Comments Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Death A Lie: Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar claims Kangana Ranaut's comments about him were a lie.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar told a Mumbai court on 12 June that certain comments made by actor Kangana Ranaut during an interview given to a news channel following Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June 2022 were "nothing but a lie".
The 76-year-old poet reportedly made the remarks when he appeared before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court for cross-examination by Ranaut's defence lawyer in a defamation suit that she filed against him.
According to a report by PTI, Akhtar had filed a complaint against Kangana in November 2020 in the magistrate's court, alleging that the defamatory remarks the Tanu Weds Manu actor made during her television interview had damaged his reputation.
During the 2020 interview, Ranaut claimed that Akhtar had asked her to apologise to her former co-star Hrithik Roshan, who filed a lawsuit against her in 2016 following their public spat over a statement on their rumoured relationship.
As per PTI, Rizwan Siddiquee, Ranaut's defence lawyer, asked Akhtar during the cross-examination on Monday, "Is it true that you have not disclosed the true fact of the meeting with her because whatever Kangana said in the interview is true."
Akhtar said, "Whatever Kangana said in the interview is a lie and nothing but a lie."
In response to a question about his meeting with Ranaut at his house in 2016, Akhtar further said, "You expect obedience from Kangana, it is not called obedience, but possibility for something...some kind of a solution. Physical reality is they came to my house, but obedience is a notion only in mind."
"I had told her about the agenda of the meeting on call. Didn't call her to discuss the weather, political situation or America election in 2016," PTI quoted Akhtar.
Hrithik and Ranaut had worked together in films like Krrish 3 and Kites.
