Kangana Ranaut's Comments Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Death A Lie: Javed Akhtar

As per PTI, Rizwan Siddiquee, Ranaut's defence lawyer, asked Akhtar during the cross-examination on Monday, "Is it true that you have not disclosed the true fact of the meeting with her because whatever Kangana said in the interview is true."

Akhtar said, "Whatever Kangana said in the interview is a lie and nothing but a lie."

In response to a question about his meeting with Ranaut at his house in 2016, Akhtar further said, "You expect obedience from Kangana, it is not called obedience, but possibility for something...some kind of a solution. Physical reality is they came to my house, but obedience is a notion only in mind."

"I had told her about the agenda of the meeting on call. Didn't call her to discuss the weather, political situation or America election in 2016," PTI quoted Akhtar.