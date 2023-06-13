'I Was Drunk': Javed Akhtar Reveals He Wrote This Popular Track in 9 Minutes

Akhtar, who was recently at the FICCI event in Kolkata, shared during a conversation, "I have written a handful of songs in under 10 minutes. After Silsila, Yash Chopra’s fourth assistant came to me and requested that I write the songs for his film. Of course, he didn’t have any money, but I agreed. I wrote the songs, but because I was working for free, one remained incomplete. That poor guy would come over every evening and ask for the song, and in those days, I used to drink."

The veteran further shared how he kept delaying the song until the last minute and added, "Every evening, we’d drink and chit-chat, and by 2 am, we’d decided that we would finish the song tomorrow. I kept delaying it, and then one day, the poor guy asked again. This was past midnight; after the eighth or ninth peg, I asked for a piece of paper and a pen and decided to get it over with."